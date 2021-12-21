Utah sex offender arrested after trying to buy cheerleader’s panties

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after attempting to solicit a teenager’s undergarments on a high school campus.

According to Richfield Police, the incident happened at Richfield High School on Dec. 15.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Christopher Todd Peck.

“It should be noted that per Christopher’s sex offender registry, he is refrained from being on school grounds,” court documents say.

Police say the incident happened when a female high school student was walking to her car after cheerleading practice. The victim told officers when she entered her vehicle, she noticed a pickup truck parked next to her with the suspect sitting inside.

The victim says the suspect knocked on his car window and gestured to get her attention. When she rolled down the window, she says the man asked her, “If I gave you $30, would you give me the panties you’re wearing right now?”

When the suspect turned away towards his center car console, the victim drove away and made sure she wasn’t being followed.

After investigating, police discovered the suspect is a registered sex offender who’s currently on parole. Police also connected him to a previous “suspicious incident” at the Sevier Valley Center back on November 22. Authorities were able to track down and arrest the suspect after matching the victim’s suspect and vehicle descriptions with surveillance camera footage.

He’s being arrested on four charges including intent to engage in sexual activity for a fee, dealing in materials that are harmful to minors, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

The suspect is currently booked at the Servier County Sheriff’s Office.