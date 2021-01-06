Utah serial bank robber strikes again, FBI continues search

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A serial bank robber has struck again, hitting a bank nearly three months after robbing it in October.

According to the FBI, a man accused of already robbing two banks, one in Murray and another in Salt Lake City, is at it again.

In mid-December, the FBI asked the community for help in identifying an unknown male suspect.

The man is said to have robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S State Street in Murray.

The FBI says the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 1295 S Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

January 4

October 26

December 12

On Monday, Jan. 4, the FBI says the man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Murray.

During the Murray robbery, the man was reportedly wearing dark-framed glasses, black gloves, a dark-colored suit coat, dress pants, and shoes.

During the Salt Lake City robbery, the man was seen wearing a black shirt, a black hat, gloves, jeans, a mask, and dress shoes.

On Jan. 4, the man wore a black Detroit Red Wings hat, dark-framed glasses, a gray neck gaiter, black gloves, a dark suit coat with a light shirt underneath, and black shoes with white soles.

The man is described as white and 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a slender build.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.