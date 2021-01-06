Utah serial bank robber strikes again, FBI continues search

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A serial bank robber has struck again, hitting a bank nearly three months after robbing it in October.

According to the FBI, a man accused of already robbing two banks, one in Murray and another in Salt Lake City, is at it again.

In mid-December, the FBI asked the community for help in identifying an unknown male suspect.

The man is said to have robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S State Street in Murray.

The FBI says the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 1295 S Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the FBI says the man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Murray.

During the Murray robbery, the man was reportedly wearing dark-framed glasses, black gloves, a dark-colored suit coat, dress pants, and shoes.

During the Salt Lake City robbery, the man was seen wearing a black shirt, a black hat, gloves, jeans, a mask, and dress shoes.

On Jan. 4, the man wore a black Detroit Red Wings hat, dark-framed glasses, a gray neck gaiter, black gloves, a dark suit coat with a light shirt underneath, and black shoes with white soles.

The man is described as white and 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a slender build.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

