Utah senator under quarantine after family members test positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah state senator is under quarantine after two family members tested positive for coronavirus.

Republican senator and candidate for lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson, said two of her immediate family members tested positive for COVID-19, and now she has begun to show symptoms consistent with the virus.

She said she is “presumed to be positive,” but that must be confirmed through her test results.

“We have been in contact with the Department of Health, and my family and I are following strict isolation and quarantining protocols as guided by public health professionals,” Henderson said in a post on Twitter.

“While I know people will have more questions, I’ll be resting this weekend and ask for privacy as I work to recover from this virus and take care of my family,” Henderson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to fever or chills, cough shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.