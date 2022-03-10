SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the SHIP IT act Thursday to help ease the nation’s supply chain crisis.

The bill aims to counter inflation by simplifying or suspending certain federal regulations on ports, ships, and trucks, a press release states.

The bill focuses on streamlining the process to get products off of ships, into trucks, and onto shelves.

The SHIP IT Act builds on and expands Sen. Lee’s STOP the GRINCH Act which was introduced in 2021.

In a statement, Sen Lee said, “The SHIP IT Act will help us ease our port congestion at the source and combat rising inflation. Our supply chains and distribution networks are struggling under the combined weight of increased demand, global disruption, and heavy federal regulation. This bill will provide the relief our nation’s supply chains need to get products off of ships, into trucks, and onto shelves, and help Utah families get everyday necessities at prices they can afford.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is a cosponsor of the bill.