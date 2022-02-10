Utah Senate unanimously approves income tax cut bill

Utah Senate floor is shown Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The Republican-controlled Utah Legislature approved new a congressional map Wednesday that further carves up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County and largely ignores the work of an independent redistricting commission approved by voters. The new map now goes to GOP Gov. Spencer Cox, who indicated he will not veto it. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Senate has unanimously approved S.B. 59 State income tax rate reduction on Thursday.

The bill will reduce taxes for Utahns by $192.9 million and now heads to Governor Cox for consideration.

S.B 59 reduces the individual and corporate income tax rate for all Utahns from 4.95% to 4.85%. A $163.7 million reduction in taxes.

The senate-approved bill also increases the eligibility for a social security tax credit for seniors. A $15.4 million reduction in taxes while establishing an earned income tax credit (EITC). A $16.1 million reduction in taxes.

“Today is a good day because we have reduced taxes once again and put more money back into the hands of hard-working Utahns,” said president J. Stuart Adams. “The Legislature has worked to alleviate tax burdens and inflation growth, through a balanced, deliberative, and thoughtful process. This will ensure Utah remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. After such a difficult few years, Utahns deserve this relief.”

Governor Cox also released a statement regarding his excitement of the bill being pushed forward..

“As a freshman legislator nine years ago, I supported an earned income tax credit to benefit low- and moderate-income Utahns. Every year since I have worked to get the EITC signed into law. I could not be more excited to finally get this piece of legislation across the finish line. All together, these tax cuts will return hard-earned money to Utah families and alleviate current inflationary pressures. These tax cuts are a tremendous win for Utah families and seniors, and I look forward to signing this bill into law.”