Utah Senate unanimously approves income tax cut bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Senate has unanimously approved S.B. 59 State income tax rate reduction on Thursday.
The bill will reduce taxes for Utahns by $192.9 million and now heads to Governor Cox for consideration.
S.B 59 reduces the individual and corporate income tax rate for all Utahns from 4.95% to 4.85%. A $163.7 million reduction in taxes.
The senate-approved bill also increases the eligibility for a social security tax credit for seniors. A $15.4 million reduction in taxes while establishing an earned income tax credit (EITC). A $16.1 million reduction in taxes.
“Today is a good day because we have reduced taxes once again and put more money back into the hands of hard-working Utahns,” said president J. Stuart Adams. “The Legislature has worked to alleviate tax burdens and inflation growth, through a balanced, deliberative, and thoughtful process. This will ensure Utah remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. After such a difficult few years, Utahns deserve this relief.”
Governor Cox also released a statement regarding his excitement of the bill being pushed forward..
“As a freshman legislator nine years ago, I supported an earned income tax credit to benefit low- and moderate-income Utahns. Every year since I have worked to get the EITC signed into law. I could not be more excited to finally get this piece of legislation across the finish line. All together, these tax cuts will return hard-earned money to Utah families and alleviate current inflationary pressures. These tax cuts are a tremendous win for Utah families and seniors, and I look forward to signing this bill into law.”