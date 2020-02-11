Utah Senate OKs year-round daylight saving time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah lawmakers are once again trying to put an end to the twice-annual changing of the clocks by making daylight saving time permanent.

Monday, the Senate approved of Senate Bill 59, Daylight Saving Time Amendments, sponsored by Senator Wayne Harper (R-Taylorsville).

The bill proposes Utah stay on Mountain Daylight Time year-round, pending congressional approval and at least four other western states pass similar legislation.

In this case, western states include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington or Wyoming.

Senators approved of SB59 by a vote of 28-1 on its second reading. The bill is slated for a third reading. If it passes, it’s then off to the House for its consideration.

