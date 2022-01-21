Utah Senate Minority Leader reveals cancer diagnosis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne issued a statement regarding her health Friday evening, revealing a recent cancer diagnosis.

Mayne says she had an accident where she broke her shoulder, and while she was receiving medical attention, an analysis found that she had cancer.

The Senate Minority Leader has not revealed specifically what type of cancer she has but expressed gratitude for the support she’s received.

Her statement reads:

“Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes. I have felt them all, and I greatly appreciate all of you and your support. This past week has been difficult for my family and me as I have been forced to focus on my health amidst unfortunate news. I had an accident where I broke my shoulder, and during the medical analysis, I discovered that I have cancer. With the support of my family and friends, I will undergo the proper treatment regimen suggested by my doctors.”

Mayne also expressed her hopefulness to return back to the legislature in due time, “I am hopeful to return to the Legislature soon where I can be with all of you, my friends, and colleagues. I have unfinished work to do. I look forward to being with you again.”

Shortly after Mayne’s announcement, the Senate Majority and Minority members of leadership issued a statement offering up their support:

“We are deeply saddened by Sen. Mayne’s diagnosis. She is a close friend and confidant. Karen is integral to the Senate and loved by everyone. We offer our love and support to our dear colleague and friend. She is a strong, resilient leader of the minority caucus and has the entire Senate’s unwavering support. We pray for strength and comfort for her and her family as she undertakes this battle. She’s a fighter, and we look forward to the day when she is back with us.”