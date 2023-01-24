BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police are currently investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash, which they say occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The 66-year-old man out of Blackfoot, Idaho, was reportedly traveling southbound on I-15 in a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police say he went into the median, crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Peterbilt semi-truck heading northbound.

The semi-truck was reportedly being driven by a 71-year-old man from West Valley, Utah.

Police say the driver of the pickup died at the time of the crash. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The right lane of travel was blocked for around five hours for the crash.

No further information is available at this time.