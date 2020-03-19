Utah seismographic stations continue to pick up aftershocks day after 5.7 magnitude quake

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The University of Utah Seismographic Stations registered nine aftershocks early Thursday from the 5.7 magnitude earthquake which shook Utah early Wednesday, hitting near Magna.

The earthquake left thousands without power, caused damage to homes and buildings, closed the Salt Lake City International Airport, and halted certain public services.

The Thursday aftershocks occurred near Saltair, Magna, and West Valley City. The most intense aftershock had a 3.22 magnitude and occurred near Saltair, Utah.

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 13:58:58 GMT

Mag=2.38, 40.7457 N, 112.0650 W, Dep=8.2 km

4 km SE of Saltair, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 13:52:27 GMT

Mag=2.86, 40.7467 N, 112.0293 W, Dep=9.1 km

6 km NNW of West Valley City, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 09:12:30 GMT

Mag=2.28, 40.7392 N, 112.0327 W, Dep=8.7 km

5 km NNW of West Valley City, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 12:33:16 GMT

Mag=2.25, 40.7428 N, 112.0655 W, Dep=8.8 km

4 km SE of Saltair, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

UPDATED [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 05:04:07 GMT

Mag=2.21, 40.7302 N, 112.0618 W, Dep=9.6 km

4 km NE of Magna, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 12:44:48 GMT

Mag=3.22, 40.7450 N, 112.0388 W, Dep=9.3 km

6 km ESE of Saltair, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V5]: 19 Mar 2020 02:42:26 GMT

Mag=2.08, 40.7742 N, 112.0613 W, Dep=2.8 km

3 km E of Saltair, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

NEW [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 02:34:20 GMT

Mag=2.96, 40.7490 N, 112.0653 W, Dep=8.5 km

4 km SE of Saltair, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

UPDATED [V4]: 19 Mar 2020 01:53:49 GMT

Mag=2.3, 40.7247 N, 112.0817 W, Dep=10.3 km

3 km NE of Magna, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 19, 2020

According to Utah seismologists, 160 aftershocks were recorded by Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey had marked the following aftershocks in Utah on their website. All of the aftershocks occurred in Salt Lake County and included four felt near Magna and two near West Valley City.

The most intense aftershock in the area around that time was a magnitude 3.2 around 4 miles outside of West Valley City.

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey

Latest Posts: