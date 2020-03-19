Utah seismographic stations continue to pick up aftershocks day after 5.7 magnitude quake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The University of Utah Seismographic Stations registered nine aftershocks early Thursday from the 5.7 magnitude earthquake which shook Utah early Wednesday, hitting near Magna.
The earthquake left thousands without power, caused damage to homes and buildings, closed the Salt Lake City International Airport, and halted certain public services.
The Thursday aftershocks occurred near Saltair, Magna, and West Valley City. The most intense aftershock had a 3.22 magnitude and occurred near Saltair, Utah.
According to Utah seismologists, 160 aftershocks were recorded by Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey had marked the following aftershocks in Utah on their website. All of the aftershocks occurred in Salt Lake County and included four felt near Magna and two near West Valley City.
The most intense aftershock in the area around that time was a magnitude 3.2 around 4 miles outside of West Valley City.
