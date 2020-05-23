Utah sees snow over Memorial Day weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow to kick-off the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.

  • Courtesy: Brian Champagne
  • Courtesy: Brian Champagne
  • Courtesy: Brian Champagne
  • Courtesy: Brian Champagne
  • Courtesy: Brian Champagne

Snow levels dropped to 5000 feet early Saturday morning after gusty winds and a cold front passed.

Courtesy: Gwendoline B in Layton

The Salt Lake City Airport saw a measurable 0.32”.

For a full Memorial Day weekend forecast see https://www.abc4.com/weather/.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story