Utah sees snow over Memorial Day weekend

Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow to kick-off the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.
Snow levels dropped to 5000 feet early Saturday morning after gusty winds and a cold front passed.
The Salt Lake City Airport saw a measurable 0.32”.
For a full Memorial Day weekend forecast see https://www.abc4.com/weather/.
