Utah sees rapid growth in film and television productions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A recent report shows Utah has seen considerable growth in its television and film productions since 2015.

Statistics from the Utah Film Commission show money spent by TV and film production crews in Utah has more than doubled over that time, totaling about $87 million.

Commission Director Virginia Pearce credited the increase to a strategy by state officials to court bigger production companies and promote scouting locations for TV series that provide more jobs and long-term economic investment.

Utah’s entertainment boom is part of a national trend where many states with strong production incentive programs are experiencing exponential growth.

The state’s production incentive program offers up to a 25% tax credit for in-state productions. The program is considered conservative by industry standards.

