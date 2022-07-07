UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret. Utah is growing.

According to the 2020 U.S Census, Utah saw the highest population growth out of any other state with a growth of 18.37% since the last 2010 census.

In 2021, many people moved in and out of the Beehive State. According to United Van Lines, 55.4% of these moves were inbound into the state. The number one reason for these moves? Job opportunity. This is the largest migration to the state since 2005.

Not only are more people moving to our beautiful state, but it’s also getting more expensive to do so.

Analysis from HireAHelper shows that right now is the most expensive time to move in U.S. history, with Utah seeing the third-highest increase in moving costs nationwide.

To determine these costs, the group examined over 233,000 local moves in the U.S. booked from January 2018 through May 2022.

Crunching that data revealed that the average cost of moving has reached $427, a historic high in the U.S.

“On the backdrop of high inflation, the ever-rising gas prices, and increases in costs of trucks and labor, moving costs are also rising to unprecedented levels,” researchers explained

It’s also worth noting that gas prices are 48.7% more today than in May 2021 while at the same time, worker wages are also 4.8% up.

They say this increase in costs was fueled by surging gas prices, the rise in inflation, and strained supply chains

The study also found that these impacts are seen the most in Maine, where prices have surged 51% year-over-year, while Utah saw a 28% increase.

Source: HireAHelper

Here are the top states with the largest surge in moving prices:

Maine: +51%

Nebraska: +30%

*Utah: +28%

Alabama: +27%

Idaho: +27%

Delaware: +26%

“The moving industry is feeling the impact of the current economic climate and it’s created a perfect storm for consumers looking to relocate,” said Miranda Marquit, Chief Data Analyst at HireAHelper. “Gas prices, inflation, and supply chain disruptions have made the cost of moving surge quite quickly, like a financial flash flood for those who had made plans to move this summer — potentially washing them out.”

