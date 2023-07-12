SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns will likely be seeing or hearing bats in and around their homes more often this year.

According to wildlife experts, this is to be expected during the summer months, as the warm season gives female bats the ideal conditions to have and raise their babies — called pups.

There are currently 18 confirmed bat species that call Utah home, with more to be discovered.

“Bats are amazing animals, and we’re really lucky to have them,” remarks Kim Hersey, Mammal Conservation Biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR). “They’re an important predator of night-flying insects like moths…”

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

While bats tend to avoid interactions with people, they do have the potential to be carriers of rabies — a deadly virus that can be transmitted to humans — which is one reason why experts recommend not having direct physical contact with them. Even more, bats are protected by the state of Utah, making it illegal to harm them.

Still, if a resident should find bats taking roost in their homes or attics, what can be done? DWR offers a few simple things homeowners can do to prevent conflicts during the season, as bats are most active.

What to do if bats are roosting in your attic:

Bats that take shelter in homes are often maternity colonies of female bats and their babies. This is typically when homeowners will begin to notice bats, but experts say not to move them until the bat pups can fly on their own.

“Although it may be inconvenient, you should wait until the young can fly, and then you can safely, humanely, and permanently address the problem,” says Hersey.

If you suspect there is a colony of bats in your attic, you will need to contact a local, permitted wildlife nuisance control company for assistance. The DWR will coordinate with that company to authorize the removal at specific times of the year that won’t harm the pups.

How to prevent bats from roosting in your attic:

Cool your attic with fans to make it uncomfortable for bats to take up residence.

Inspect the outside of the building for openings and gaps in siding, chimneys and roof lines.

Seal cracks and holes with caulking, hardware cloth, foam rubber, foam sealant, tar paper and chimney caps. Do not do this, however, when bats have pups from May through August. Fall is the best time to seal these openings, especially when bats are vacating their roosts.

After August, when the young can fly, you can also place bird netting over an exterior opening. Staple it down at the top and the sides, leaving the base open. Bats will be able to drop down the netting to leave, but cannot reenter the roost. Leave the netting in place for four to five days or until all the bats have left, and then seal the holes.

What to do if you discover bats inside your house:

If you find a bat inside the living area of your home, open a door or window, turn off the lights inside your house, and turn on a porch light outside. Leave the room and allow the bat to leave on its own.

However, if the bat doesn’t go outside on its own, homeowners can carefully remove them, while keeping several tips in mind.

Wear heavy leather gloves and place a small box or can over the bat.

To create a lid, slide a piece of cardboard between the can and the surface where the bat was located (usually a wall or curtain), enclosing the bat inside the container.

Take the bat outside and release it on a tree or other high object.

For further tips and safety information on bats, go online to visit the Wild Aware Utah website.