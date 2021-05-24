Utah seasonal highways opening for holiday travel, expect delays during Memorial Day weekend

FILE-In this Thursday, June 25, 2015, file photo, vehicles crowd the highway during the morning rush hour, in South Jordan, Utah. The United States will add 79 million people in the next 40 years, but growth will slow as the U.S population gets older, according to new projections presented Thursday at a meeting of demographers. he U.S. is expected to cross the 400 million-person threshold in 2058. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend, officials want you to expect delays and plan ahead. Several seasonal highways are also expected to be open for holiday travel.

The Utah Department of Transportation says traffic engineers expect delays of up to 20 minutes on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and northbound I-15 through Davis County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, delays for return trips could reach 20 minutes on northbound I-15 near Nephi between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to officials.

UDOT says most of its projects across the state will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during Memorial Day weekend. Restrictions will continue in some work zones to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction.

According to UDOT, here are areas where you can expect restrictions:

I-15 in Clearfield – All lanes are open. Lane splits are in place on both directions of I-15 near Clearfield, allowing crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

– All lanes are open. Lane splits are in place on both directions of I-15 near Clearfield, allowing crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Delays of 15 minutes or more are typical, so drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden and other Ogden Valley destinations.

– S.R. 39 is reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Delays of 15 minutes or more are typical, so drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden and other Ogden Valley destinations. I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (exit 102) and Henefer (exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July.

– I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (exit 102) and Henefer (exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July. U.S. 40 near Jordanelle Reservoir – Two lanes remain open in each direction on U.S. 40 near the Mayflower exit (exit 8), but traffic is shifted to accommodate construction of new U.S. 40 bridges.

– Two lanes remain open in each direction on U.S. 40 near the Mayflower exit (exit 8), but traffic is shifted to accommodate construction of new U.S. 40 bridges. U.S. 40 Starvation Reservoir bridge – All lanes on U.S. 40 will be open from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday, May 31, at 10 p.m. Before Friday and after Monday, U.S. 40 will be reduced to a one-lane road with alternating directions of traffic controlled by a temporary signal. Drivers should plan for 15-minute delays during this time.

– All lanes on U.S. 40 will be open from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday, May 31, at 10 p.m. Before Friday and after Monday, U.S. 40 will be reduced to a one-lane road with alternating directions of traffic controlled by a temporary signal. Drivers should plan for 15-minute delays during this time. U.S. 6 west of Santaquin – All lanes on U.S. 6 will be open between Friday and Monday. However, U.S. 6 will be reduced to a one-lane road with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car between Santaquin and Goshen Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27.

– All lanes on U.S. 6 will be open between Friday and Monday. However, U.S. 6 will be reduced to a one-lane road with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car between Santaquin and Goshen Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. I-15 near Beaver – Lanes are narrowed for a bridge maintenance project in Beaver (exits 109 to 112). Drivers should use caution and obey posted speed limits.

– Lanes are narrowed for a bridge maintenance project in Beaver (exits 109 to 112). Drivers should use caution and obey posted speed limits. U.S. 191 in Moab – U.S. 191 (Moab Main Street) will remain reduced to one lane in each direction this weekend. Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

– U.S. 191 (Moab Main Street) will remain reduced to one lane in each direction this weekend. Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra travel time. S.R. 12/S.R. 63 near Bryce Canyon National Park – Drivers should plan for a temporary configuration at the intersection of S.R. 12 and S.R. 63 where small portions of the intersection are unpaved.

– Drivers should plan for a temporary configuration at the intersection of S.R. 12 and S.R. 63 where small portions of the intersection are unpaved. S.R. 276 at Lake Powell – UDOT’s Lake Powell ferry, which connects S.R. 276 between Bullfrog and Hall’s Crossing, is not operating at this time because water levels are too low. Drivers will need to use S.R. 95 as an alternate. There is currently no expected date when operations will resume.

Several seasonal highways around Utah are now open, according to UDOT. The higher-elevation highways expected to be open for Memorial Day include:

S.R. 39 (Monte Cristo) east of Ogden – now open

– now open S.R. 65 (Big Mountain/East Canyon) northeast of Salt Lake City – now open

– now open S.R. 224/190 (Guardsman Pass) from Big Cottonwood Canyon to Park City – scheduled to open Wednesday

UDOT says you can access the eastern portion of S.R. 150 (Mirror Lake Highway) from Kamas to about Trial Lake. However, the highway is not expected to open completely until mid-June.

Sections of S.R. 92 (Alpine Loop) in American Fork Canyon and Provo Canyon are scheduled to open Thursday, May 27. However, S.R. 92 will remain closed between the Timpooneke access road and Mount Timpanogos Campground for road construction. Cascade Springs visitors will need to use the access road through Wasatch Mountain State Park near Midway.

The status of all seasonal highways statewide can be viewed on the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov.