SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Katie Nelson, is a high school student passionate about making period products accessible for students. She says most girls have been in uncomfortable situations surrounding their periods.



“I have a story of when I was in 7th grade of me starting my period and bleeding through my pants. There was blood all over the chair,” said Nelson, “My mom wasn’t available to drop off period products to me I had nothing I was too embarrassed to go ask the office so I sat in the bathroom for an hour and a half so my mom could bring it to me, and I missed my history class.”



And for low-income people who have limited access to period products, having your period could mean missing school or work altogether.



“You know from experiences with myself, classmates and other students being afraid of going to school and not having enough supplies or not even knowing where to get it, said Pauline Makoma, who has experienced period poverty.



“Girls are sitting at home on towels instead of going to school and I don’t think there should be any reason a girl or any student should be missing out on an education,” said Nelson.



H.B. 162 passed unanimously by the state legislature, will combat some of these issues, by requiring period products to be available in every girl and all-gender bathroom in public and charter schools in Utah.



The Larry and Gail Miller family foundation donated a million dollars to help install period product dispensaries in Utah school bathrooms and the funding from the bill will fill them with period products.