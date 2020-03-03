Utah schools take part in ‘Read Across America’ Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah elementary schools were treated with fun activities and visits from volunteers for the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day.

The United Way of Salt Lake partnered with 15 schools around Salt Lake County hosting fun, literacy-themed events. This national event, now in its 22nd year, is designed to encourage students to find fun in reading.

The week-long initiative kicked off Monday, March 2 with events at Midvale Elementary School and South Kearns Elementary school. East Midvale Middle school will take part in the celebration on Friday when volunteers will read books written by local authors to promote literacy and writing.

Participating schools are United Way of Salt Lake Community Schools, and part of collaborative partnerships with Canyons and Granite School Districts and dozens of nonprofit organizations.

The United Way says community schools serve as a resource for students, families, and the broader community, creating a web of support focused on improving academic outcomes for low-income students.