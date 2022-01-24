After a brief remote learning period, Utah schools return to in-person learning

UTAH (ABC4) – After multiple Utah school districts switched to remote learning as a result of COVID-19 and the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, high schools throughout the state are returning to in-person learning.

An order issued by Gov. Spencer Cox on Jan. 13 allowed schools to provide remote learning in an effort to curb the continuing outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

“The goal of remote learning is to continue educating students while keeping them physically separate from one another,” officials say. “This gives schools a chance to slow the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 omicron variant has added an additional challenge in this pandemic.”

As of Monday, Jan. 24, the following school districts have returned to in-person learning:

  • Canyons School District
  • Davis School District
  • Salt Lake City School District
  • Granite School District
  • Alpine School District
  • Weber School District
  • Jordan School District
  • Box Elder School District

