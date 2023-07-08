SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah public, charter, and private K-12 schools can get free air purifiers in classrooms, break rooms, faculty lounges, gyms, and more until the end of the month.

The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment partnered with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to provide free air purifiers in Utah schools, according to a press release. The funding for the program reportedly comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant, which ends on July 31.

Air purifiers can improve student performance, make classrooms safer, reduce absences, and improve the overall health of everyone at the school, UPHE officials said.

UPHE Board Member Dr. E. Tom Nelson said that even low air pollution levels make it more difficult for students to learn, do well on tests, and perform well in general. Additionally, reducing air pollution levels helps students and teachers require out-of-patient care and hospitalization less frequently, reducing illness-related absences.

Dr. Brian Moench, president of UPHE, said medical research has shown that clean air helps protect long-term brain development and function. According to the press release, “even low levels of air pollution can impair brain development, memory, and learning capability,” as well as increase the severity and spreadability of various diseases.

Ventilation is an important part of maintaining healthy environments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moench said schoolchildren have suffered a “huge setback” in their education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of that setback, “We should be doing everything we can to help them catch up.”

He said this program will help do that.