Utah schools face rising COVID-19 student cases, parents react

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some Utah schools and data shows several of them are more than halfway to meeting COVID-19 Test to Stay requirements.

Two months into a new school year, a handful of schools have met the threshold of cases, which by state law, requires students to Test to Stay in the classroom.

In the last two weeks, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reports 14 schools are at or near the threshold of cases, many of them being elementary schools in Northern Utah.

As school districts are trying to keep healthy students in school, ABC4 has talked to parents about it.

“Initially when I told her school was canceled, she was super excited, and then I said, ‘Well, that means you’ll have to do home school.’ And then her face just dropped because you know she was like ‘That was the worst,’” said Morag Kawasaki, an Edgemont Elementary School parent.

“I think it’s invasive for children under 12 to have tests, but what do you do? I would rather have kids wear masks to school in K-12,” said Mariah Bailey, a Syracuse Elementary School parent.

In the last month, health department data shows school-associated cases are dropping off.

Utah Department of Health data breaks down COVID-19 cases by week, among school-age children.

So far this school year, 9,285 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to UDOH data.

This data also shows a majority of schools have less than five or just over five COVID-19 cases. However, health officials said this does not mean there is a lower risk of transmission in these schools.