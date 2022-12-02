SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many school districts across the Beehive State have implemented a two-hour delay to start times after a winter storm slammed Utah overnight between Thursday and Friday. While some schools have opted to delay, others are either switching to remote learning or operating as normal.

Below is a list of schools affected by the storm and how they have responded.

Two-Hour Start Delay

  • Alpine School District
  • Cache County School District
  • Davis County School District
  • Granite School District
  • Logan City School District
  • Morgan County School District
  • Murray School District
  • Provo City School District
  • Salt Lake City School District
  • Weber School District

Remote At-Home Learning

  • Canyons School District

Normal Start Time / In-Person Learning / Unaffected

  • Beaver County School District
  • Box Elder School District
  • Carbon County School District
  • Daggett School District
  • Duchesne County School District
  • Emery School District
  • Garfield County School District
  • Grand County School District
  • Iron County School District
  • Jordan School District
  • Juab County School District
  • Kane County School District
  • Nebo School District
  • North Sanpete School District
  • North Summit School District
  • Ogden School District
  • Park City School District
  • Piute School District
  • Rich School District
  • San Juan School District
  • Sevier School District
  • South Sanpete School District
  • South Summit School District
  • Tintic School District
  • Tooele School District
  • Uintah School District
  • Wasatch County School District
  • Washington County School District
  • Wayne County School District