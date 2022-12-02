SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many school districts across the Beehive State have implemented a two-hour delay to start times after a winter storm slammed Utah overnight between Thursday and Friday. While some schools have opted to delay, others are either switching to remote learning or operating as normal.
Below is a list of schools affected by the storm and how they have responded.
Two-Hour Start Delay
- Alpine School District
- Cache County School District
- Davis County School District
- Granite School District
- Logan City School District
- Morgan County School District
- Murray School District
- Provo City School District
- Salt Lake City School District
- Weber School District
Remote At-Home Learning
- Canyons School District
Normal Start Time / In-Person Learning / Unaffected
- Beaver County School District
- Box Elder School District
- Carbon County School District
- Daggett School District
- Duchesne County School District
- Emery School District
- Garfield County School District
- Grand County School District
- Iron County School District
- Jordan School District
- Juab County School District
- Kane County School District
- Nebo School District
- North Sanpete School District
- North Summit School District
- Ogden School District
- Park City School District
- Piute School District
- Rich School District
- San Juan School District
- Sevier School District
- South Sanpete School District
- South Summit School District
- Tintic School District
- Tooele School District
- Uintah School District
- Wasatch County School District
- Washington County School District
- Wayne County School District