SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Many school districts across the Beehive State have implemented a two-hour delay to start times after a winter storm slammed Utah overnight between Thursday and Friday. While some schools have opted to delay, others are either switching to remote learning or operating as normal.

Below is a list of schools affected by the storm and how they have responded.

Two-Hour Start Delay

Alpine School District

Cache County School District

Davis County School District

Granite School District

Logan City School District

Morgan County School District

Murray School District

Provo City School District

Salt Lake City School District

Weber School District

Remote At-Home Learning

Canyons School District

Normal Start Time / In-Person Learning / Unaffected