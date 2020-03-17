Utah schools adapt to online learning amid coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Schools scrambled to prepare for two weeks without students after Governor Gary Herbert mandated a dismissal to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chairs may be empty across the state, but that doesn’t mean learning has stopped. Teachers are still on campus and working overtime to get their curriculums online before Wednesday.

Principal Mary Lane Grisley at Bonneville Elementary says her teachers have been working all weekend. Her school organized a pick-up time Monday morning where parents could come and get take-home work for kindergarteners through second grade.

Grisley said, “We do have a blended situation going on here where kids will look at the internet for some subjects, language arts, math, but they also will have packets to supplement that if they need it.”

Dad Ryan Hayes has two kids at the school; he said it’s definitely going to be a challenge having them home, “They love the social aspect of being at school and their teachers so that’s going to be really hard for them.”

He said home-based learning will be an adjustment but they have the tools to adapt, “The school district has a lot of resources at our disposal, my kids are thankfully a little more self-driven.”

Salt Lake City Schol District Spokesperson Yåndary Chatwin said, “All the platforms are things that teachers and students are already familiar with, and it will be rolled out in such a way that students are reinforcing things they already know. We don’t expect them to learn something new on their own without a teacher.”

Salt Lake district students have access to breakfast and lunch beginning Tuesday, plus they can check out laptops and hot spots if they need them. Some students may even have their work delivered to them at home.

Principal Grisley emphasized how grateful she is for her staff, “Everybody’s stepped up, the entire faculty has been amazing and worked very hard all weekend.”

