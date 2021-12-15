Utah school closures and delays announced due to severe weather

UTAH (ABC4) – After the heavy overnight snowfall across Utah Tuesday night, many schools have announced closures and delays on Wednesday morning.

These schools and school districts have announced closures or delayed start times this morning due to dangerous road conditions and weather:

Alpine School District – Remote learning

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School – Classes cancelled

Canyons School District – Remote learning

Davis School District – Two-hour delay before resuming regular school day

Granite School District – Remote learning

Juan Diego Catholic High School – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.

Jordan School District – Remote learning

Mana Academy Charter School – Remote learning

Murray School District – Remote learning

Monticello Academy – Classes cancelled

Ogden School District – One hour delayed start time

Provo City School District – Two hour delayed start time

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Elementary – Remote learning

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Middle School – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.

Saint Andrew Catholic School – Classes cancelled

Salt Lake City School District – Delayed two hour start time

Salt Lake Community Colleges – Delayed start time at 9 a.m.

Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove – Two hour delayed start time

St. Francis Xavier School – Classes cancelled

Tooele County School District (besides Wendover High and Anna Smith Elementary) – Remote learning

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind – Remote learning

Waterford School – Classes cancelled

Weber School District – One hour delayed start time

Weilenmann School of Discovery – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.

Transportation officials are strongly advising working from home when possible today to avoid slick, dangerous road conditions.

ABC4 will update this list as more closures or delays are announced.