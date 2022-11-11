SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack on Nov. 5.

ABC4 would like to thank the staff of KUTV, who helped us cover Ortiz’s funeral services so that our staff could attend.

Mourners gathered first at Starks Funeral Parlor on Thursday with a memorial Mass following today, Nov. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper. Marcos was a very religious man, serving as a lector and minister, and that was very evident in his services today as friends and fans alike gathered to send him to his final rest.

Donations in Marcos’ honor may be made to the Catholic Community Services of Utah. Those wishing to send flowers, condolences, or donate to his family and friends, may do so by visiting his obituary page.

Marcos is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy, his daughter Olivia, and siblings Inez (Milton) Ontiveroz, Guadalupe Hernandez, Mary (John) Alvarez, Kahn Ortiz, and Cathy Ortiz.