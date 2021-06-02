Utah sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest 80 years later

DELTA, Utah (ABC4) – After decades of being unidentified, a young Utah sailor killed in the Pearl Harbor attack is now home and being laid to rest.

Wednesday, family, military members, and the community came together to honor Navy Radioman Third Class Theodore Q. Jensen.

“He was willing at such an early age to put his life on the line and go to war, not knowing the possibility of being able to come home,” said Kathy Nye, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of Utah. “That takes a lot of courage and guts and being able to stand up for his beliefs and his patriotism, it’s a huge sacrifice.”

“He gave his life – the ultimate sacrifice,” said Eddie Jensen, Theodore’s nephew.

Jensen served aboard the USS Oklahoma, and at the time of the attack, his family said he was on the ship getting his camera.

For 80 years, Jensen’s body went unidentified.

“It’s something I never expected would happen, but it’s nice to have some closure,” Eddie Jensen said.

But now, Jensen is home, and was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, with full military honors.

“Now we know he’s home, it’s hard to explain,” Eddie Jensen said.

Jensen’s final resting place is in his hometown of Delta, at the Delta City Cemetery.

“It’s always an honor to be able to pay our respects to veterans and especially in a situation like this, to bring someone home whose been gone for so long,” Nye said.