Utah restaurant raising money for Beirut relief efforts following massive explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More shocking video continues to surface out of Beirut as people there continue sifting through the damage from Tuesday’s massive explosion.

A bride to be was in the middle of a photoshoot when the explosion sent shockwaves through the streets. CNN has reported that at least 135 people have died, and 5,000 people were injured.

The source of the explosion? The Lebanese prime minister said the blast was caused by more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate.

The explosive materials were confiscated more than six years ago and were being stored at a warehouse on the Beirut port.

The blast is touching the hearts of those in Utah. The owners of a local Lebanese restaurant in Murray are working to raise money to aid relief efforts for people affected by the explosion.

“To see Lebanon in such… Sorry. To see Lebanon just shattered to pieces from intolerance from both sides of people, it’s just really heartbreaking, people are already going through so much there, Lebanon is such a gem, Beirut is just amazing that’s why we called it Beirut Cafe because of our love for it,” said Rodeina Soweidan, owner of Beirut Cafe.

If you would like to donate to relief efforts in Lebanon, Beirut Café is donating part of their proceeds on Saturday to the Lebanese Red Cross. They also have a link to the Lebanese Red Cross on their Instagram page, @beirutcafeslc.