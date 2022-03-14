BOULDER, Utah (ABC4) – After 22 years since its inception, Hell’s Backbone Grill and Farm have become a James Beard semifinalist in the outstanding restaurant category.

“We are shocked, humbled, astonished, and deeply honored to be recognized in the same category as so many national culinary greats and luminaries,” the restaurant stated in a Facebook post.

The restaurant, which is located at 20 North Highway 12 in Boulder, Utah, ranks among 20 other semifinalists from around the country. The semifinalist list will be brought down to five on Wednesday before the winner is crowned in June.

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, the chef-owners at Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, were previously announced as nominees and finalists for best chefs in the Mountain Region by the James Beard Awards for the 2020 season.

Castle and Spaulding were also semi-finalists for Best Chefs in the Southwest in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The restaurant features dishes made with fruit from Boulder’s heirloom orchards and relies largely on local ranchers for the grass-fed meat they serve, according to its website.