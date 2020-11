Record 2,987 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, Governor says new policies on the way

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Nov 6, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,987 additional cases of COVID-19, and 17 deaths.

“The numbers being reported today are exactly what we’ve been warning Utah residents about for weeks. They are why we’ve implored Utahns to adopt the behaviors that could have prevented us from reaching this point.

COVID-19 is spreading rampantly and uncontrolled in our communities. Getting ahead of this trend will become more and more difficult with every passing day. In the coming days, I will be announcing additional policies designed to address this ongoing surge.”

The state health department reported 1,136,826 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 11,220 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,033 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.7%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 127,279 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 649.

There are 395 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,922

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.