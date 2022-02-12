Utah reports fewer car accidents and fatalities since strictest DUI law in the nation was passed

UTAH (ABC4) – The number of traffic deaths in Utah have decreased significantly since the state passed the most stringent driving laws in the nation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the number of crashes and fatalities have decreased even as drivers were recorded putting on more mileage.

Dr. Steven Cliff, the agency’s deputy administrator, stated, “Changing the law to .05% in Utah saved lives and motivated more drivers to take steps to avoid driving impaired.”

The findings mark a major accomplishment after opponents of the law believed that it would be ineffective in preventing drunk driving.

Utah also has some of the country’s strictest liquor laws, where all liquor is sold at state-run stores. Likewise, beer that’s sold in grocery stores can only reach 5% alcohol content.

Bartenders are also required to use special bottle attachments to make sure that only 1.5 ounces of liquor is poured in any mixed drink.

The .05% blood-alcohol-content law means that a 150-pound man may be over the limit after only two beers, while a 120-pound woman may be over the limit after only a single drink.