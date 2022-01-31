Utah red-tailed hawk rescued, embedded in car’s front grill

(Courtesy of The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah )

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – This feathered fellow survived a shocking ordeal in Northern Utah.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah reported rescuing a mature red-tailed hawk after it was “embedded” into the grill of a car.

Officials say the bird was likely struck while the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A mature red-tailed hawk was discovered stuck in the grill of a car. (Courtesy of The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah)

(Courtesy of The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah)

After conducting an X-ray scan, wildlife officials say nothing appears to be broken, but another set of radiographs will be conducted to gain a full scope of any potential injuries.

The hawk is recovering safely and returning back to her “feisty” self, officials say.