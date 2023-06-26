SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah will be getting over $317 million in federal funding to help Utah residents throughout the state get access to high-speed internet service.

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Utah has over 41,000 homes and small businesses that lack access to high-speed internet. To help facilitate bring a high-speed connection to these homes and businesses, the NTIA has allocated $317,399,741 in federal funding to Utah.

NTIA says the upgrades will be a big help to families who either don’t have internet access or strong connections. Without a strong reliable internet connection, NTIA says kids can’t complete homework, parents can’t apply for work, and grandparents have to drive hours for basic healthcare services.

“Internet access is a necessity for Americans to succeed in the 21st-century economy, and today, with Governor [Spencer] Cox’s partnership, we’re one step closer to closing the digital divide in Utah,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The money comes from a grand total of $42.45 billion offered by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. The program aligns with President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Details on exactly how the funding will be used in Utah aren’t yet available. Beginning July 1, states will have 180 days to submit initial proposals for how they will run grant programs with the funding. Once the initial proposal is approved, Utah officials will be able to access at least 20% of the approved $317.4 million.