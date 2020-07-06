Utah receives Gold Shovel Award for economic development

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced Monday afternoon that Utah has received the Gold Shovel Award from Area Development.

The annual Gold Shovel Award is awarded to states for their high achievement in attracting high-value investment projects aim to create a significant number of new jobs in local communities. The winner of the Gold Shovel Award was selected after information was gathered from all 50 states about their top ten job-creation and investment projects initiated in 2019. Utah received the award in the 3-5 million population category.

“Last year, Utah received the Silver Shovel Award from Area Development, and we’re honored to receive the Gold Shovel Award for 2020,” said Val Hale, GOED’s executive director. “This has been a record year for our state where the economic development team helped create more than 13,000 high-paying jobs promised in a fiscal year.”

The number of new jobs created in relation to the state’s population, the combined dollar amount of investments, the number of new facilities, and the diversity of industry represented all played into overall scores of each state. Six states achieving the highest weighted overall scores in these areas were awarded the Gold Shovel within five different population categories.

GOED provides resources and support for business creation, growth and recruitment. It acts under the direction of Governor Gary Herbert.