SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Homelessness Council in collaboration with The Utah Impact Partnership has begun taking steps to fund homeless services throughout the Beehive State with the support of the Utah Office of Homeless Services.

The organizations have received a $2.5 million charitable grant to match both state and local funding which will go towards the development of affordable housing as well as detox services in the Salt Lake County area.

The initial match is part of a $15 million grant that required matching funds approved by the Utah State Legislature in 2021.

“The need for diverse and affordable housing options to address homelessness in Utah is vast. The Utah Impact Partnership support of this project will help increase deeply-affordable housing units in Salt Lake County, which was identified as a need by the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness,” said Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator.” This project aligns with the state’s goals to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.”

The initial funding match will be partly invested into The Point in Salt Lake City — a residence that served as an overflow homeless shelter in the winter of 2020/2021, and has since been converted into affordable housing units for homeless individuals. The project involves 100 housing units for persons making 40% or below the area’s median income and will prioritize seniors over the age of 55.

As facilitated by the Community Foundation of Utah, both the Utah Impact Partnership as well as Utah Homelessness Council have individually approved $1.5 million matches of state funds to support the expansion of adult detox services.

“While homelessness is a complex and challenging issue, I am optimistic that the reforms and strategic investments we are making will lead to real change,” said Clark Ivory, chair of the Utah Impact Partnership. “Many have come together in our community to work on the critical issue. Wayne’s leadership and the leadership of the Utah Homeless Council have instilled confidence that we’re making progress and serving our most vulnerable.”