Utah real estate lawyer charged with defrauding clients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Salt Lake City-based real estate lawyer Calvin Curtis is being accused of defrauding his clients between January 2008 and July 2021.

In one instance, Curtis allegedly sold real estate to a client for roughly $9.2 million. However, the client only got $7.5 million and Curtis pocketed $1.7 million for himself.

On at least three other occasions, Curtis created fake statements and sent them to a court-appointed conservator for one of his clients. The statements provided “false accounting for her trust,” according to court documents, when in reality, Curtis was transferring that money into either his law firm’s account or his personal account.

He then used that money to remodel his own property on East South Temple, just down the street from the University of Utah.

“He also used proceeds to support a lavish lifestyle with frequent travel, to purchase tickets to basketball and football games, to give lavish gifts to others, and to support the operations of his law firm,” court documents read.

On Jan. 25, 2018, Curtis put a wire transfer for $1.4 million to his own bank account from a client’s Charles Schwabb investment account. Later that year in May, he transferred an additional $135,000 from the same client’s bank account to his own account.

In total, Curtis is accused of diverting funds from at least 23 other trusts where he embezzled over $9.5 million. He is charged with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering. His property on South Temple is currently on the market where it is listed for $2.5 million.