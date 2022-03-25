SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Utah Legislature has voted to override Gov. Cox’s veto of H.B. 11, which bans transgender athletes from participating in middle and high school girls’ sports and many are reacting to the news.

In response to the override, the Utah Jazz issued a statement. The override can possibly affect the Jazz hosting the 2023 All-Star game.

“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play. Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth.”

Better Utah, a nonprofit that holds politicians accountable and advocates for progressive policies also issued a statement calling the actions of the Utah legislature an “attack directed at transgender youth.”

“H.B. 11 is not about fairness. It is the latest example of a coordinated national attack on the rights and lives of transgender individuals, a campaign that has shamefully been aimed most recently at children and their families. GOP lawmakers are playing politics and creating division in a culture war that is harming vulnerable youth,” said Better Utah.

Senate Speaker Brad Wilson released a statement about H.B. 11.

“This summer will mark 50 years since Title IX was enacted, in part to ensure an opportunity for girls to participate in school athletic events,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “Since then, thousands of girls have undeniably benefitted from being part of a team, practicing, and competing. The Legislature’s decision to override the governor’s veto of H.B. 11 establishes a process that will help ensure girls can compete on a level playing field while outlining a policy and contingent process for transgender athletes. We recognize this is a complex issue that evokes strong emotions. We appreciate the work of the bill sponsors and advocates on all sides who have worked tirelessly and with respect in an effort to find the best path forward. I look forward to continuing to work on this issue.”

The ACLU of Utah chimed in on the issue saying, “We are deeply disappointed and saddened at today’s vote by the Utah Legislature to discriminate against transgender youth to exclude them from participating fully in sports.”

Prior to the vote, many Salt Lake County officials voiced their concerns over the controversial issue.

Salt Lake County District Attorney wrote an open letter to senators and representatives ending it with a statement saying, “Issues of gender and fair play in sports are complicated and merit further discussion. Passing HB11 despite Governor Cox’s veto will not further that conversation, but it will isolate children across Utah and impose long-term harms on Utah’s public safety. Please oppose the bill.”

Governor Cox held a special session of his own for a fiscal analysis of the bill to protect schools from lawsuits following the vote.

Following the session, Governor Cox issued a statement:

“I am grateful the Legislature recognized that there were serious flaws with HB11 and for the heightened debate and input that legislators were able to receive over the past few weeks. I called a Special Session today to fix at least one flaw in the bill, and we’re heartened that the Legislature agreed to indemnify school districts and the Utah High School Athletics Association from the enormous financial burden that inevitable litigation will have on them. I remain hopeful that we will continue to work toward a more inclusive, fair and compassionate policy during the interim.”

The legislation will go into effect on July 1, 2022.