(ABC4) – A study breaking down how states responded to the COVID-19 pandemic shows Utah ranking as number one out of all 50 states.

The National Bureau of Economic Research released its final COVID-19 report on how pandemic health, economy, and policy varied across the 50 states and Utah earned the top spot for its overall response to the pandemic.

For individual categories, Utah ranked fourth for economy and fifth for education.

Governor Spencer Cox issued a statement in response to Utah earning the accolade saying:

“Utah’s strong institutions, collaboration between the state, local health departments and hospitals, and timely and accurate information given by UDOH saved lives and kept schools open without destroying our economy. Utahns should be proud of this recognition.”

Researchers ultimately found that pandemic mortality was greater in states where obesity, diabetes, and old age were more prevalent before the pandemic.