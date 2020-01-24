Utah ranks mid-pack for Best/Worst States for driving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) If you’ve ever felt annoyed while sitting in Utah traffic and wondered where the state ranks in terms of driving, well there’s now some validation.

According to a new online Wallet-hub study, traffic congestion on U.S. highways cost drivers roughly about $87 billion in 2018.

Americans also spent an average of 97 hours stuck in traffic. The website looked at the best and worst driving states in the country. Utah came in at number 30 on the list.

The best drivers were found in Iowa. The worst? Hawaii.

