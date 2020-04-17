Utah ranks high for dating app popularity during COVID-19

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: The “Tinder” app logo is seen amongst other dating apps on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in Americans everyday normal. For some that normal includes social interaction, but that’s not easy to do when there’s a statewide social distancing mandate.

Luckily we live in a digital age and dating apps are almost the standard when it comes to meeting someone new.

According to a new map put together by forevermoments.com, based on recent geotagged Twitter data, Utahns are spending a lot of down time “swiping” right…or left.

Over 80,000 tweets were tracked along with hashtags about dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Match and OkCupid.

The beehive state was ranked number 1 on their list, among other states.

Utah Nevada Iowa Vermont Hawaii Alaska Texas Wisconsin Illinois California



Courtesy: Forever Moments

Clearly, app popularity has exploded while people are in quarantine.

