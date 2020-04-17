Utah ranks high for dating app popularity during COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in Americans everyday normal. For some that normal includes social interaction, but that’s not easy to do when there’s a statewide social distancing mandate.
Luckily we live in a digital age and dating apps are almost the standard when it comes to meeting someone new.
According to a new map put together by forevermoments.com, based on recent geotagged Twitter data, Utahns are spending a lot of down time “swiping” right…or left.
Over 80,000 tweets were tracked along with hashtags about dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Match and OkCupid.
The beehive state was ranked number 1 on their list, among other states.
- Utah
- Nevada
- Iowa
- Vermont
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Illinois
- California
Clearly, app popularity has exploded while people are in quarantine.
