Utah ranks high for best-kept road in America

by: CURTIS BOOKER

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just in time for your holiday travel plans comes a new list of rankings of which states have the best and worst roads to travel on.

According to the website consumeraffairs.com, Utah ranks at number 8 for the best road conditions.

One key highlight for the Beehive state includes the percentage of “good” conditions versus “bad” conditions. At 38% to 22% respectively. Another highlight was that Utah spends about $23 per mile of road.

South Carolina topped the list for states with the worst roads.

