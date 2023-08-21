SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For a third year in a row, Utah has ranked dead last in the nation for women’s equality according to an annual study.

Just in time for Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, the study conducted by WalletHub analyzed states in 17 different metrics across three key dimensions: Workplace Environment, Education and Health and Political Empowerment.

According to the study, Utah ranked last for women in Education and Health and 49th in both Political Empowerment and Workplace Environment.

WalletHub’s study found the income gap between men and women is the worst in the nation and there is a significant gap in executive positions for companies. In both areas, women were found to be the “disadvantaged” gender. The only area where men were considered to be disadvantaged? Hours worked, where Utah also ranked dead last for the gap.

“Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society,” said WalletHub. “Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded.”

The United States ranks 43rd globally for gender equality, closing just shy of 75% of its overall gender gap, according to World Economic Forum. In the workplace, Utah State University School of Business Professor Susan Madsen said work policies and practices have helped women to leadership roles but women have suffered the most from inflation.

“One main reason is that inflation raises the prices of products, goods, and services that are aimed at girls and women,” Madsen told WalletHub. “In fact, some research says that the costs of products that women typically consume more than men (e.g., beauty) have risen in price more significantly than men’s products. Even feminine hygiene product prices have risen substantially.”

Madsen also said there have been studies that have shown that men are more likely to see their salaries increase or keep pace with inflation, while women’s salaries are less likely.

Aside from Utah, Texas, Idaho, Georgia and Missouri also ranked at the bottom in the nation for gender quality. The study found Hawaii was the most equal, followed by Alaska, Maine, Delaware and Vermont.