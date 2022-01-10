Utah ranks atop for best place to raise a family

UTAH (ABC4) – As the pandemic has forced 11% of Americans to move throughout the first year of COVID-19, WalletHub found Utah as the 13th best state to raise a family.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key factors of family-friendliness to determine the rank of each state. In order to determine the best states to raise a family, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: Family Fun, Health & Safety, Education & Child Care, Affordability, and Socio-economics.

Although Utah ranked 13th overall, WalletHub found the Beehive State had an overall score of 54.98. Utah ranks 16th with family fun, 19th with health and safety, 15th overall for health and education, and 38th for affordability.

The study found Utah has the lowest separation and divorce rate at just 15.74%, which is 1.7 times lower than topped ranked Nevada at 26.07%.

WalletHub found Utah to be the fourth-best state with the lowest child care costs just in front of South Carolina and behind the top in South Dakota, Mississippi, and Missouri. The bottom four found were Nevada, Massachusetts, California, New Mexico, and Nebraska.

According to the study, Utah was found to be the top state with most families with young kids. The Beehive State beat out Texas, Alaska, Nebraska, and Kansas.