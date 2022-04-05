UTAH (ABC4) – With a whopping 20 percent of all jobs now being remote, the personal finance website Wallethub released a report of the best states in which to work from home.

The report highlights which areas are struggling and which are thriving in the “pandemic economy.”

To identify which states are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared our 50 states across 12 key metrics.

The data ranges from the portion of workers working from home to internet cost and cybersecurity. They also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state. These metrics show how feasible working from home is in terms of cost, comfort and safety.

Utah comes in as the sixth best state to work from home.

Some key stats:

The District of Columbia has the highest share of the labor force working from home , 12.3 percent, which is 4.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 3 percent.



, 12.3 percent, which is 4.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 3 percent. New Hampshire has the highest share of households with a broadband internet subscription, 79.9 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 50.1 percent.



79.9 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 50.1 percent. Connecticut has the highest share of households with access to broadband speeds over 25 Mbps, 98.7 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 65.4 percent.



98.7 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 65.4 percent. Kentucky has the lowest amount lost per victim as a result of internet crime, $1,847.51, which is 18.4 times lower than in North Dakota, the state with the highest at $33,953.87.



$1,847.51, which is 18.4 times lower than in North Dakota, the state with the highest at $33,953.87. North Dakota has the lowest residential retail price of electricity, 9.35 cents per kWh, which is 3.8 times lower than in Hawaii, the state with the highest at 35.57 cents per kWh.

Utah has been hosting virtual job fairs, and Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director, states, “With Utah’s low unemployment rate, it’s currently a job seeker’s market. The virtual job fair is a great place to meet with multiple employers in a variety of industries all in one place.”

For more information about jobs in Utah, click here.