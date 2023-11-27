SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah tops the list of the most dangerous states for young drivers, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The data shows which states had the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving young drivers between 2017 and 2021. The NHTSA describes a “young driver” as someone aged between 15 and 20 years old.

Utah reportedly saw 1,258 fatal crashes in the state during those years, 200 of which involved a young driver. This comes out to a whopping 15.9% of fatal crashes involving a young driver — the highest percentage of any state.

To give some context, the U.S. national average for the same time frame is 12.12%, with 21,504 of the 177,409 fatal crashes throughout the country involving a young driver.

As far as the most dangerous year in Utah, 2021 came out on top, with 51 fatal crashes involving young drivers occurring that year.

Neighboring state Idaho came second on the list, with 15.58%. The data shows that in that four-year time frame, 167 of the total 1,072 fatal crashes in the state involved a young driver.

The following three states on the list, respectively, were Montana, Nebraska, and Colorado, making the Mountain West a particularly dangerous region for our country’s youth when it comes to getting behind the wheel of a car.

Many can speculate as to why this region saw the highest percentages of fatal crashes for young drivers, but perhaps taking advantage of the open roads and speeding with a false sense of confidence for one’s safety may be a culprit.

But again, this is only speculation, and the only thing we know for sure is that Utah is statistically the most dangerous state for young drivers.