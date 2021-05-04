Utah ranked among hardest hit by fraud during 2020 in new report

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Have you fallen victim to a scam? You aren’t alone – a new report says fraud increased by over 97% in the last year, costing Americans more than $2.3 billion.

Among those seeing the largest increase in fraud-related losses were Nebraska, South Dakota, and Illinois. Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alaska had the largest increase in fraud reports.

The report, by LendingTree company QuoteWizard, found Utah was one of the states hardest hit by fraud in 2020. Analysts found fraud reports increased by over 30% last year.

In fact, the Beehive State was the fourth hardest hit, seeing a 157% increase in dollars lost from 2019 to 2020 by fraud, totaling $23.9 million.

The hardest-hit state, according to the report, was Nebraska, which saw a 193% increase in fraud losses. Illinois, the third hardest hit, lost $93.3 million to fraud.

Below are the 15 states that saw the largest cost of fraud in the last year:

Rank State % increase in $ lost 2019-2020 Total loss in 2020 1 Nebraska 193.2% $12,900,000 2 South Dakota 180.0% $4,200,000 3 Illinois 159.9% $93,300,000 4 Utah 157.0% $23,900,000 5 Hawaii 151.6% $15,600,000 6 Arizona 138.0% $69,500,000 7 Nevada 137.0% $36,500,000 8 Washington 134.5% $68,700,000 9 Wisconsin 124.2% $34,300,000 10 North Carolina 121.8% $72,100,000 11 Florida 119.8% $199,400,000 12 Georgia 118.9% $71,800,000 13 New Mexico 115.9% $24,400,000 14 New Jersey 115.5% $71,100,000 15 Virginia 114.2% $72,600,000 Courtesy QuoteWizard

The Better Business Bureau says almost 50,000 people were scammed in Utah in 2020.

Some Utahns have reportedly fallen victim to scams while selling items online, with many receiving a text, or one similar, to this:

“Can I send you a code to make sure you’re not a fake?”

Don’t be fooled- the person sending the texts knows you aren’t the scammer, but wants to scam you.

Police across the state have also been warning of scams. Richfield City Police recently warned of numerous scams, including people being contacted regarding a warrant for their arrest. In another scam, police received reports of people getting texts from USPS regarding a package. Officials advise anyone who receives the texts to delete the message.

Police have also warned of a fraudulent bank scam where potential victims receive a text containing a link to a fraudulent Wells Fargo website. Police advise anyone who receives these texts to delete them and contact your local bank branch for further information.

The IRS has also been warning of tax season scams, including individuals impersonating IRS officials in person, over the phone, and via email.