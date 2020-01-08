Utah ranked 8th best state for millennials

Utah (ABC4 News) – Millennials, the generation cohort born between 1981 and 1996. In 2019 millennial’s made a huge influence on American culture. 

A study on the current standing of millennials shows they make 20% less than baby boomers did at their age. 

These early 20 to 30 something year-olds tend to accompany negative stereotypes from their preceding Generation Xers but...studies show that the millennial experience isn’t the same everywhere. 

A study from WalletHub compared all 50 states to determine where millennials thrive and where they struggle.

The study found Utah ranks as the 8th best state for a millennial to live and is the 4th highest state in millennial population. 

Utahn millennials also rank 5th in “Highest Millennial Home Ownership” and 4th on “Lowest Millennial Unemployment Rate”.

Check out the full study here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-millennials/33371/

