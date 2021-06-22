SHREVEPORT, LA – SEPTEMBER 17: The American Flag waves before a game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave on September 17, 2005 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Tulane Green Wave from New Orleans, Louisiana had to change venues due to the state of their city as a result of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With July 4th right around the corner, a new study has ranked the Beehive State as the 11th most patriotic state in the U.S.

According to the study published by WalletHub, the rankings were determined based on 13 indicators of patriotism including voter turnout, civics education requirements, jury duty participation, and active-duty military personnel.

Data was then collected from several sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts, and Center for American Progress.

Here is where Utah ranked among some of the categories:

Patriotism in Utah (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.)

1 st – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 1 st – Civics Education Requirement

– Civics Education Requirement 1 st – Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Volunteer Hours per Resident 5 th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

– AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita 2nd – Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life)

Utah ranked 38th for military engagement and ninth in civic engagement. Utah fell towards the bottom of the pack in terms of most veterans per capita, coming in at 46th. Only Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, and New York have fewer veterans per capita.

To determine civic engagement, WalletHub measured the number of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, adults who voted in 2020 Primary Elections, volunteer rate, volunteers hours per resident, AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita, trial and grand jury participation, share of residents who participate in groups or organizations, and civics education requirement.

To determine military engagement, the study examined Utah’s average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2013 and 2018, veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults, and share of adult population in military reserves.

While Utah fell in 11th of the most patriotic states, here are the top 10 most patriotic states according to the study:

Montana Alaska Maryland Vermont New Hampshire North Dakota Wyoming Minnesota Oregon Virginia

Montana topped out the list as the most patriotic state, ranking first in civic engagement and 22nd in military engagement.

On the other side of the coin, here are the 10 least patriotic states according to WalletHub:

50. New York

49. Florida

48. Connecticut

47. Michigan

46. California

45. Illinois

44. New Jersey

43. Arkansas

42. West Virginia

41. Texas

40. Mississippi

New York fell at the bottom of the pack, ranking 49th in military engagement and 45th in civic engagement.

To read the full study and find out how the data was gathered, click here