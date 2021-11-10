Utah ranked 10th lowest for gasoline consumption nationwide

(ABC4)- A report released on Monday from Commodity.com says Utah residents consume the 10th least gasoline per year in the nation.

Analysis of gasoline consumption and gas prices in each state found that on average, Utah residents consume 389 gallons of gasoline per year, compared to the national average of 435 gallons per year. The report showed other gasoline usage data for Utah:

Per capita annual gasoline consumption (gallons): 389

Per capita annual gasoline expenditures: $1,076

Total annual gasoline consumption (gallons): 1,245,762,266

Total annual gasoline expenditures: $3,445,000,000

Average price per gallon of gasoline (compared to average): +6.4%

Per capita annual vehicle-miles traveled: 10,127

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was $2.58 at the beginning of 2020, according to the report. The price dropped considerably to $1.77 by the end of April 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then, prices soared to $3.32 a gallon by October 2021.

This spike is indicative of the volatility in gas prices over the last two decades, the report says. But despite the rise in gas prices, consumption will remain high until more hybrid and electric vehicles become more available. The report also found that people tend to buy the same amount of gas each time in spite of the high prices.

However, there may be some correlation between the costs of gasoline in a state and the number of miles that drivers travel on the road.

Utah also ranked fourth in the nation as the state with the most electric vehicle charging stations. Other figures for Utah with regard to charging stations:

Total EV charging stations per 100k registered vehicles: 35.3

Total EV charging ports per 100k registered vehicles: 73.5

Total EV charging stations: 857 Total EV charging ports: 1,787

Total level 2 ports: 1,590 Total level 3 ports (DC fast chargers): 195

To read more about the report and how Utah compared nationally, visit the report site here.