Utah ranked #1 for difficulty in self-isolating during pandemic

UTAH (ABC4 News) – A recent study says Utah is ranked #1 when it comes to self-isolation difficulties during the coronvirus pandemic.

Wallethub, a personal finance website, said social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, keeping people apart isn’t as easy as it would seem.

While others enjoy their time alone and inside their homes, others find the “new normal” of social distancing a bit harder and negatively impacts their life. One third of Americans say recent pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

WalletHub said they compared the states through 13 key metrics. Their data ranges from whether residents are in supportive relationships to how any non-essential travel has changed and how much consumers spent on social activities prior to the pandemic.

Additionally, WalletHub also released a Social Distancing Survey , which examines how Americans’ attitudes and behaviors have changed during this period of self-isolation.

State ranking where self-isolating is most difficult:

Overall Rank State Total Score ‘Social Environment’ Rank ‘Time Spent on Social Activities’ Rank ‘Money Spent on Social Activities’ Rank 1 Utah 74.53 1 2 12 2 New Hampshire 63.29 3 3 23 3 Montana 62.84 6 11 8 4 Colorado 60.41 16 7 5 5 Alaska 58.41 2 48 15 6 Massachusetts 57.35 18 8 10 7 Wyoming 56.77 8 44 6 8 Virginia 56.25 17 27 2 9 Idaho 56.22 12 5 34 10 South Dakota 56.15 10 16 27 11 Minnesota 55.65 13 22 13 12 Oregon 55.55 7 20 35 13 Iowa 54.66 15 12 24 14 Hawaii 54.19 24 25 4 15 North Carolina 53.97 14 10 32 16 District of Columbia 52.80 27 39 1 17 Washington 52.73 11 29 21 18 Maryland 52.30 21 24 16 19 Florida 51.75 38 19 3 20 North Dakota 51.46 19 40 9 21 Missouri 51.31 28 4 33 22 Kansas 50.57 23 17 28 23 Connecticut 50.55 22 35 14 24 Georgia 49.59 40 6 17 25 Tennessee 49.02 41 1 22 26 Delaware 48.63 20 26 36 27 Nebraska 48.40 9 50 25 28 Vermont 47.87 4 51 29 29 Texas 47.74 36 23 18 30 Maine 47.47 5 49 42 31 South Carolina 47.01 32 15 37 32 California 46.66 37 21 20 33 Pennsylvania 45.26 33 14 40 34 Arizona 45.25 26 37 30 35 Nevada 45.17 46 32 7 36 Michigan 44.25 44 9 31 37 Wisconsin 43.97 30 28 39 38 Ohio 43.97 25 30 43 39 New Jersey 43.63 39 43 11 40 Indiana 42.23 29 31 46 41 New York 41.73 49 13 26 42 Illinois 40.96 47 33 19 43 Louisiana 39.99 34 41 44 44 Oklahoma 39.31 31 45 45 45 New Mexico 38.64 35 47 38 46 Arkansas 36.29 42 42 41 47 Rhode Island 35.71 45 34 49 48 Kentucky 34.54 48 38 47 49 West Virginia 30.96 43 46 51 50 Mississippi 29.78 51 18 50 51 Alabama 29.15 50 36 48

Wallethub also named Utah #1 when it comes to volunteers.

Have questions about coronavirus?