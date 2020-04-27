Utah ranked #1 for difficulty in self-isolating during pandemic

UTAH (ABC4 News) – A recent study says Utah is ranked #1 when it comes to self-isolation difficulties during the coronvirus pandemic.
Wallethub, a personal finance website, said social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, keeping people apart isn’t as easy as it would seem.
While others enjoy their time alone and inside their homes, others find the “new normal” of social distancing a bit harder and negatively impacts their life. One third of Americans say recent pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
WalletHub said they compared the states through 13 key metrics. Their data ranges from whether residents are in supportive relationships to how any non-essential travel has changed and how much consumers spent on social activities prior to the pandemic.
Additionally, WalletHub also released a Social Distancing Survey , which examines how Americans’ attitudes and behaviors have changed during this period of self-isolation.
State ranking where self-isolating is most difficult:
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|‘Social Environment’ Rank
|‘Time Spent on Social Activities’ Rank
|‘Money Spent on Social Activities’ Rank
|1
|Utah
|74.53
|1
|2
|12
|2
|New Hampshire
|63.29
|3
|3
|23
|3
|Montana
|62.84
|6
|11
|8
|4
|Colorado
|60.41
|16
|7
|5
|5
|Alaska
|58.41
|2
|48
|15
|6
|Massachusetts
|57.35
|18
|8
|10
|7
|Wyoming
|56.77
|8
|44
|6
|8
|Virginia
|56.25
|17
|27
|2
|9
|Idaho
|56.22
|12
|5
|34
|10
|South Dakota
|56.15
|10
|16
|27
|11
|Minnesota
|55.65
|13
|22
|13
|12
|Oregon
|55.55
|7
|20
|35
|13
|Iowa
|54.66
|15
|12
|24
|14
|Hawaii
|54.19
|24
|25
|4
|15
|North Carolina
|53.97
|14
|10
|32
|16
|District of Columbia
|52.80
|27
|39
|1
|17
|Washington
|52.73
|11
|29
|21
|18
|Maryland
|52.30
|21
|24
|16
|19
|Florida
|51.75
|38
|19
|3
|20
|North Dakota
|51.46
|19
|40
|9
|21
|Missouri
|51.31
|28
|4
|33
|22
|Kansas
|50.57
|23
|17
|28
|23
|Connecticut
|50.55
|22
|35
|14
|24
|Georgia
|49.59
|40
|6
|17
|25
|Tennessee
|49.02
|41
|1
|22
|26
|Delaware
|48.63
|20
|26
|36
|27
|Nebraska
|48.40
|9
|50
|25
|28
|Vermont
|47.87
|4
|51
|29
|29
|Texas
|47.74
|36
|23
|18
|30
|Maine
|47.47
|5
|49
|42
|31
|South Carolina
|47.01
|32
|15
|37
|32
|California
|46.66
|37
|21
|20
|33
|Pennsylvania
|45.26
|33
|14
|40
|34
|Arizona
|45.25
|26
|37
|30
|35
|Nevada
|45.17
|46
|32
|7
|36
|Michigan
|44.25
|44
|9
|31
|37
|Wisconsin
|43.97
|30
|28
|39
|38
|Ohio
|43.97
|25
|30
|43
|39
|New Jersey
|43.63
|39
|43
|11
|40
|Indiana
|42.23
|29
|31
|46
|41
|New York
|41.73
|49
|13
|26
|42
|Illinois
|40.96
|47
|33
|19
|43
|Louisiana
|39.99
|34
|41
|44
|44
|Oklahoma
|39.31
|31
|45
|45
|45
|New Mexico
|38.64
|35
|47
|38
|46
|Arkansas
|36.29
|42
|42
|41
|47
|Rhode Island
|35.71
|45
|34
|49
|48
|Kentucky
|34.54
|48
|38
|47
|49
|West Virginia
|30.96
|43
|46
|51
|50
|Mississippi
|29.78
|51
|18
|50
|51
|Alabama
|29.15
|50
|36
|48
Wallethub also named Utah #1 when it comes to volunteers.
