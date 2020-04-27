Utah ranked #1 for difficulty in self-isolating during pandemic

by: Jennifer Gardiner

UTAH (ABC4 News) – A recent study says Utah is ranked #1 when it comes to self-isolation difficulties during the coronvirus pandemic.

Wallethub, a personal finance website, said social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, keeping people apart isn’t as easy as it would seem.

While others enjoy their time alone and inside their homes, others find the “new normal” of social distancing a bit harder and negatively impacts their life. One third of Americans say recent pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

WalletHub said they compared the states through 13 key metrics. Their data ranges from whether residents are in supportive relationships to how any non-essential travel has changed and how much consumers spent on social activities prior to the pandemic.

Additionally, WalletHub also released a Social Distancing Survey , which examines how Americans’ attitudes and behaviors have changed during this period of self-isolation.

Source: WalletHub

State ranking where self-isolating is most difficult:

Overall RankStateTotal Score‘Social Environment’ Rank‘Time Spent on Social Activities’ Rank‘Money Spent on Social Activities’ Rank
1Utah74.531212
2New Hampshire63.293323
3Montana62.846118
4Colorado60.411675
5Alaska58.4124815
6Massachusetts57.3518810
7Wyoming56.778446
8Virginia56.2517272
9Idaho56.2212534
10South Dakota56.15101627
11Minnesota55.65132213
12Oregon55.5572035
13Iowa54.66151224
14Hawaii54.1924254
15North Carolina53.97141032
16District of Columbia52.8027391
17Washington52.73112921
18Maryland52.30212416
19Florida51.7538193
20North Dakota51.4619409
21Missouri51.3128433
22Kansas50.57231728
23Connecticut50.55223514
24Georgia49.5940617
25Tennessee49.0241122
26Delaware48.63202636
27Nebraska48.4095025
28Vermont47.8745129
29Texas47.74362318
30Maine47.4754942
31South Carolina47.01321537
32California46.66372120
33Pennsylvania45.26331440
34Arizona45.25263730
35Nevada45.1746327
36Michigan44.2544931
37Wisconsin43.97302839
38Ohio43.97253043
39New Jersey43.63394311
40Indiana42.23293146
41New York41.73491326
42Illinois40.96473319
43Louisiana39.99344144
44Oklahoma39.31314545
45New Mexico38.64354738
46Arkansas36.29424241
47Rhode Island35.71453449
48Kentucky34.54483847
49West Virginia30.96434651
50Mississippi29.78511850
51Alabama29.15503648

Wallethub also named Utah #1 when it comes to volunteers.

