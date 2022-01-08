Utah Public Art Program seeking artists to work on new liquor store opening in East Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Public Art Program of the Division of Arts and Museums, along with the Division of Facilities and Construction Management and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC), is seeking artists interested in creating artwork for DABC’s new liquor store opening in East Sandy.

The Public Art Program was created by the Utah State Legislature in 1985 under the “Percent-for-Art-Act,” which allows for one percent of construction costs for new or remodeled state projects to be dedicated to the commissioning or acquisition of art.

Artists from Utah or other western states are encouraged to submit letters of interest, along with their qualifications, for the creation of their public artwork.

The DABC Art Selection Committee will be looking for artwork that draws inspiration or context from the community and Salt Lake City. The artwork may include, “the services offered by DABC, the architecture, and/or the magnificent Utah landscape for example,” according to a press release.

The committee is mainly interested in mural work for the interior, but may consider other media.

The deadline for to submit material for the project is 11:59 p.m. (MST) on Feb. 18, 2022.

Applications may be submitted here.

For more information on Utah’s public art, click here.