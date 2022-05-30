SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) It has been three years since the Utah Pride Center hosted a large in-person pride week. That all changes this week.

Pride officials say this year’s Pride Week is bigger and better, including the area they’re celebrating. Officials say they had to expand on 5th street in part because during the 2019 Pride Festival, the lines were too long and they needed to make more room.

Utah Pride week officially kicked off Sunday with a Drag Queen Show and Retro Sun-Day Dance Party, but there are still plenty of big events going on all week.

“I think it’s going to be nice for everyone to gather again, to celebrate Pride to watch the parade to attend the festival and march down State Street, I think people are just ready to express pride,” said Public Relations Manager for Utah Pride Center Kevin Randall.

The parade is also nearly doubling in size, going from seven blocks to 13 blocks long. Officials say this will in part promote social distancing, but they also say they anticipate a lot more people – around 75,000.

This year officials also have an app out for the first time. It includes a schedule, a map, vendors and a list of other LGBTQIA+ events going on all month long.