Utah Pride Center to restructure programs amid COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Pride Center is restructuring the organization due to the impact of COVID-19.

Officials say the decision was made in order to to ensure that the center is able to provide services, resources and programming that will meet their needs now and into the future.

The Pride Center said it has been a safe sspace for the LGBTQ+ communities since 1992. Before COVID-19 forced the temprorary closure of the physical space, there were over 1,800 people visiting per month for a variety of support groups, identity-based programming, community meetings and mental health therapy.

The staff at the center adapted the majority of the programming into virtual online spaces quickly and effectively, according to officials.

The impact of the restructure will mean that there may be some changes to some of the senior and youth-focused programming but officials say the reconstructed program team will remain focused on working with people of all ages, identities, and ethnicities.

The mental health department will remain unaffected and the center will continue to move forward on the work being developed in their LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention and Resource Program.

Learn more about the reconstructure on the Utah Pride Center’s website.

